Pace University dorm evacuated as precaution after fire breaks out in connected building

LOWER MANHATTAN — Pace University students were evacuated from their dorm Sunday after a fire broke out in a connected building.

The fire broke out in the basement of the building around 3:30 p.m., at One Pace Plaza. It quickly grew to two alarms as smoke poured outside.

Officials say the fire broke out on the classroom side of the building. The dorm next door was evacuated as a precaution.

Smoke could be seen atop the building.

Firefighters say they’re waiting for Con Edison to arrive to shut off the power in the building. Once the power is shut off, firefighters will be able to enter and extinguish the fire.

Videos uploaded to social media show an active scene with several firetrucks and ambulances.

There is a heavy firefighter presence in the area. People are advised to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.



