Judge Jonathan Lippman led the panel that recommended a 10-year plan to close Rikers Island.

The judge discusses the plan and all its ramifications with host Marvin Scott. New York State Republican Committee Chairman Ed Cox discusses politics in New York State and within the republican party.

Topics include upcoming New York City and State elections, a look at the Trump presidency and issues in Washington. Republican Strategist Chapin Fay weighs in on local and national politics.