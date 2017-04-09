Man found with knife in his chest in Brooklyn public housing; Philadelphia man in custody

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside an Ingersoll Houses apartment early Sunday, an NYPD spokesman said.

A neighbor heard two men arguing inside the Fleet Walk apartment and called police, officials said. Officers found the victim on the floor of the apartment – unconscious and unresponsive – with a knife still in his chest. A 42-year-old Philadelphia man was on the floor next to him.

The Philadelphia man was taken into custody, police said. Charges have not yet been filed.

Police have not yet released identifying information for either of the men.

