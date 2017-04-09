Man dead, wife unaccounted for after fire tears through NJ home

WAYNE, N.J. — Authorities say a man has died and his wife was unaccounted for after a fast-moving fire tore through their home.

The fire apparently broke out shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in the basement of the Wayne home. It then quickly spread through the rest of the home and to a car and a trailer parked in the home’s driveway.

The man and the family’s dog were both found dead inside the home. Authorities say the status of the man’s wife was “unaccounted for,” but they declined further comment.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

Firefighter fought the blaze for about two hours before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.