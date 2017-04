OZONE PARK, Queens –– Police say a 31-year-old man was stabbed inside a Queens strip joint early Saturday.

The NYPD says a 911 call came in of a man stabbed at Traphouse Gentlemens Club on Atlantic Avenue at 3:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a stab wound to the thigh, police said.

Police recovered a broke glass bottle at the scene.

They’re still investigating a motive.