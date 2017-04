BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — One person is dead and several others are in injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. at Pitkin Avenue and Powell Street.

Police and firefighters are on the scene where sources say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least three other people were injured.

