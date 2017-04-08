Former Bronx counselor charged with allegedly raping 3 girls in his care

THE BRONX — A former counselor at a Bronx center for emotionally traumatized children has been charged with allegedly raping three girls in his care, authorities said.

Willie Bowman, 30, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., was indicted with multiple charges including 16 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual conduct against a child.

The alleged incidents happened with girls ages 12-14 from October 2014-July 2015 while Bowman was a counselor at the Henry Ittleson Center, operated by the Jewish Board of Family and Children Services.

He has since been terminated from his position at the center.

Bowman was arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court Friday. He is under a $75,000 bond at the New York City Department of Correction. He’s expected to appear in court on July 18.

“This defendant is alleged to have targeted several vulnerable children, using them for his own sexual gratification,” said Special Prosecutor Gunning. “He will be held accountable for the severe emotional, mental and moral trauma he has caused.”