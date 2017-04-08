Amber Alert cancelled after missing 2-year-old girl found in Brooklyn; child’s father on the run

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – Authorities cancelled an Amber Alert after a missing Connecticut 2-year-old girl was found in Brooklyn but now hunt for the child’s father, police said. Cops are also looking into a suspicious death at the home where the child was taken.

Connecticut State Police say Patrick Miles, 36, took off with Paisey Miles, 2, overnight Saturday, prompting authorities to set off an Amber Alert around 1 a.m. The toddler was found just before 4 a.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn with the father’s sister, the NYPD said.

The child was found unharmed but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police are investigating a death inside the New Britain home where the child was taken. No further details were given at this time.

