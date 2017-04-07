Worker injured on new Tappan Zee Bridge construction project

NEW YORK — A worker was injured Friday while on the new Tappan Zee Bridge construction project, officials with the New York State Police said.

The unidentified worker suffered an ankle injury, although to what extent is still not known. First responders were called to the scene and rescued the worker.

The incident happened on the lower portion of the span, which likely contributed to the need for emergency workers from more than a dozen vehicles to reach the worker, NY State Police said.

PIX11 News has reached out the New NY Bridge project, which is leading the construction, and to Tappen Zee Constructors for comment.

PIX11 News’ Henry Naccari contributed to this report.