Universoul Circus is back in NYC! Here’s when they’re performing

Visit www.universoulcircus.com for more info, ticket prices, show times, and schedules.

Ticket prices range from $16 through $40.

Prices vary by venue and by day. Follow Universoul Circus on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

WHAT: UniverSoul Circus plays Brooklyn (39 shows)

WHEN: thru Sunday, April 16

WHERE: Floyd Bennett Field @ Aviator Sports (Just down from Kings Plaza Mall)

3159 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11234 Note: Free shuttle bus service will be available from Junction / Flatbush Ave. subway stop

WHAT: UniverSoul Circus plays Queens (38 shows)

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19 thru Sunday, May 7

WHERE: Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Blvd. and Baisley Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11434

WHAT: UniverSoul Circus Plays Newark, NJ (13 shows)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 9 thru Sunday, May 14

WHERE: 430 Broad St., Newark, NJ 07102 (Across from Broad Street Train Station. Next to the Old Riverfront Bears Stadium)

WHAT: UniverSoul Circus Plays Mount Vernon, NY for the first time (26 shows)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 16 thru Monday, May 29

WHERE: Hutchinson Field, 655 Garden Ave., Mount Vernon, NY 10550