Time Out New York’s list of weekend events

Here's Time Out New York's lists of events happening.

Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion (125 W. 18th St)

When: Friday at 1 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m.

Cost: $15, at the door $20

This two-day expo feature more than 70 of the best vintage dealers. You'll get access to prime vintage from out-of-towners' secondhand goods from the 1900s all the way up to the 1990s. The show will also feature a special exhibit called "The Rock & Roll T-Shirt Hall of Fame."

MoMA PS1's Spring Open House

Where: MoMA PS1

When: Sunday at noon

Cost: Free

PS1 kicks off spring with a day full of art and performances. Check out documentarian Tomáš Rafa`s "New Nationalisms," which chronicles the rise of right-wing movements in Europe; "A Bit of Matter," which features archival art from PS1's first 25 years; and performance artist Hannah Black`s surreal "Or Life Or." This would be a perfect way to see some cutting-edge new art and enjoy a gorgeous Sunday.



The Bloody Mary Festival

Where: Grand Prospect Hall

When: Sunday at 1 p.m.

Cost: $50-89

Trick out your brunch-time cocktailing at this afternoon fest hosted by the tomato-and-vodka obsessed Bloody Mary Liberation Party. Sample six inventive pours from Kings County watering holes such as Iron Station, Catfish and Skylark Bar while getting down to beats by the hip shaking jazz band Sabor and The Afro Latineers.