Smart products to make you feel like you’re living in the digital age

Are all of your gadgets and appliances 'so 2016'? Well it is time to get smart. PIX11's giveaway guy David Gregg, senior editor of BehindTheBuy.com, knows of a few, new tech products to help folks enjoy the convenience of our connected lives. Check out David's picks:

PRODUCT: Navdy

Navdy is the first driving device that leverages augmented reality technology to project smartphone and car information including maps, calls, texts, music, calendars, fuel levels, etc., directly in the driver’s line of sight, for a safer and better driving experience. It sits on your dashboard and takes all the information you need from your phone—and projects it over the road ahead. And here’s the fun part, when you receive a call or any notification, you simply wave your hand to answer it! Navdy is also controlled through a steering wheel dial. With Navdy, you’ll never take your eyes off the road or miss a turn again. Price: $499 - Availability: Navdy.com, Amazon, Best

PRODUCT: Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player for HD and 4K Ultra HD TVs, offering incredible features like a fast quad-core processor and 802.11ac dual-band wireless, an enhanced point anywhere remote with voice search, headphones for private listening, USB port for local playback and gaming buttons.

Roku Ultra delivers 1080p HD streaming and the visual rush of 4K streaming with crisp, life-like images that practically jump off the screen.

Additionally, Roku Ultra offers rich, realistic color detail when you stream HDR content on a compatible HDR TV.

The lost remote finder feature on the Roku Ultra is a living room lifesaver -- just press the button on your Roku Ultra and your remote will tell you where it is.

Price: $129.99 MSRP - Web link: https://www.roku.com/products/roku-ultra

PRODUCT: Honeywell Lyric C1 Wi-Fi Indoor Camera

The new Lyric C1 Wi-Fi Indoor Camera can help keep an eye on what's happening day or night, whether someone is home or away. Check in using the Lyric app on your phone or tablet for live video, take screenshots, and even to use the 2-way talk feature (say if a pet jumps on the couch!)

The C1 has up to Full HD video quality, wide viewing angles, letting you keep an eye on the entire room, digital detection zones (say to avoid a false alarm from a ceiling fan), and even night vision provide a full, clear view – and alert you when something happens

Honeywell C1 can be installed in less than 3 minute and has flexible mounting options with a magnetic base, so it can be installed almost anywhere! (i.e desktop, wall, ceiling)

The C1 only triggers (once it detects motion and/or audio) and notifies you & your trusted circle, if there’s something of concern, meaning it won’t be hogging your bandwidth all day and night long! Price: $119.99 - Web Site: http://yourhome.honeywell.com

PRODUCT: Gourmia WiFi Sous Vide Precision Cooker

This innovative precision sous vide cooker can be remotely controlled via wifi. Download the app at Google Play or iTunes for a taste of the latest technology. It is powerful and accurate with precision cooking to perfection. This immersion sous vide pod is accurate to .1 degree, and boasts an impressive 1200 watts of power. The water circulator ensures that cooking maintains an even water temperature so food cooks through uniformly for perfection in every bite. Easily vary the temperatures using the variable digital LCD time & temperature controls. Immersion pod simply clips onto side of pot for operation. It comes with a guide and cookbook to get you started. App includes 100 bonus recipes, so put on your chef's hat and get to work.

Price: MSRP $249.99 - $119.99 (on Amazon). - Web Link: http://www.gourmia.com/item.asp?item=10129