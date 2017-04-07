Police need your help identifying man found bleeding from the head

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan – Cops need your help identifying a man who was discovered bleeding from the head Wednesday morning.

The NYPD says EMS took a man they found in front of 848 E. 15th St. around 9:30 a.m. to NY Community Hospital in Brooklyn, before taking him to New York Cornell Medical Center. He was found unconscious, bleeding from the head and without any form identification on him, police said.

He remains hospitalized with bleeding on the brain, a nasal fracture and a broke left clavicle, police said.

The man is described to be in his 40s, medium build, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 150 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).