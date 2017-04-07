‘Maybe I would be dead’: Burglar breaks into woman’s Bronx home while she was at church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM, The Bronx — A crook scaled the side of an apartment building and broke into a woman's apartment stealing $1,800 worth of jewelry, cops say.

The jewelry was sentimental because it was given to her by her husband and children over the past 40 years, she said.

"They take from me all my rings, my earrings and my watches.”

“I was in church when he [broke] into my apartment,” said the woman who asked that PIX11 conceal her identity.

She left something behind but didn't come back, which she says likely saved her life.

“Maybe I would be dead.”

The woman's nephew was home during the burglary, but was asleep with headphones in and didn’t hear a thing.

“I thank god my nephew did not wake up because if they see him maybe they’d kill him.”

Her landlord installed a protective gate over the terrace but that provides her with little comfort.

"Everytime I come in, I think that somebody’s going to be here," she said.