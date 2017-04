Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you have legends like Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Alan Arkin and Ann-Margret in a movie together – you kinda just know to expect greatness.

And they deliver great fun and laughs in the heist comedy ‘Going In Style.”

PIX11 caught up with the stars along with director Zach Braff for a fun chat.

“Going In Style” is now playing at a theater near you.