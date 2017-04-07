For worried parents of the newly enlisted, Syria is suddenly an ominous new menace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Tarreemha Caruso-Romanowski saw the video of Tomahawk missiles piercing the tranquil skies over the Mediterranean Sea on the way to Syria and thought of a concern much closer to home.

Her son.

"As a mother I worry for my son in that he is going to go off to war ... to battle someone else in their homeland."

At the orders of President Donald Trump, the U.S. Navy on Thursday lobbed nearly 60 rockets at a Syrian airbase, in response to the chemical weapons attack that killed over 100, including children.

The U.S. says it was orchestrated by Syrian President Bashar Assad. Others question whether Assad would truly do this to his own people.

"I feel for the mothers and fathers who have children and are losing their children," says Caruso-Romanowski, who as a parent would be losing her son Omar in a different way.

He is still not old enough to drink, but old enough to serve.

"He's going to be 21 in July and he just joined the military and he ships off in a couple of weeks," she said.

When he leaves for training, the military landscape of the Middle East will be different than it was when Omar enlisted, now that Syria has emerged as the top concern.

"It wasn't on my radar to the point where I saw last night coming," Omar's mom said.

While Syria is very much on their radar, Caruso-Romanowski and Omar have yet to talk about the strike on Syria.

"I plan on having a conversation this weekend. Especially in terms of the things that are going on currently."