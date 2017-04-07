Burglar sought for taking more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from Brooklyn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn – Police say a man ran off with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry in a midnight burglary in Brooklyn last Sunday.

The accused burglar made a forced entry inside a house in the vicinity of 28th and Harway Avenues around 12:35 a.m. by breaking the kitchen window, police said. Once inside, he took several luxury watches, a ring and a bracely from an unlocked display on the bedroom dresser.

He swiped a Panari watch valued at $10,500, a Jacob the Jeweler watch valued at $17,500, a Breitling Super Avenger valued at $6,500, a Breitling Navitimer watch valued at $4,500, a Rolex Datejust valued at $28,000, a Bentley watch valued at $11,000, a necklace with cross valued at $12,000, a ring valued at $7,000 and a bracelet valued at $12,000, according to police.

The man then exited with the jewelry in a white bag. No one was home at the time of robbery.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, returned home around 3 a.m. and reported the incident to police.

Cops released video showing the individual outside the Gravesend home before the time of the burglary.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).