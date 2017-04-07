× Amtrak fails to complete repairs to track in time, forcing LIRR to run on reduced morning rush-hour schedule

MTA says ten morning-rush LIRR trains were cancelled Friday because Amtrak did not complete repair work on tracks overnight, but expects full service for the evening commute.

For the fourth day in a row, the LIRR was forced to operate on a reduced morning rush-hour schedule Friday morning, which impacts 14 trains. This is due to Amtrak crews not finishing the necessary repairs “as promised” by 4 a.m. and not giving the LIRR enough time to pre-position trains.

LIRR cancelled 10 trains to Penn Station between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., terminated three trains at Jamaica and diverted one train to Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens, because of reduced track available by Amtrak.

New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.

On Monday, a NJ Transit train derailed at Penn Station, creating major headaches for commuters.

Below are the details of the impacted rush hour trains, by branch. For more information, refer to the MTA’s website (www.mta.info.) for the latest transit information.

Babylon Branch

The 6:13 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due into Penn Station at 7:08 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:26 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due into Penn Station at 7:22 a.m., which will have a stop added at St. Albans.

The 6:31 a.m. train from Lindenhurst due into Penn Station at 7:33 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:32 a.m. from Babylon due into Penn Station at 7:37 a.m. making all local stops to Merrick.

The 7:10 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:20 a.m. is canceled. Customers will can take the 7:29 a.m. train from Babylon due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:43 a.m. Change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

The 7:48 a.m. train from Wantagh due into Penn Station at 8:40 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.

The 8:10 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 8:50 a.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 7:45 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:56 a.m., adding stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 8:35 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 9:37 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.

Hempstead Branch

The 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:03 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.

Long Beach Branch

The 7:04 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 7:57 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:23 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 8:22 a.m.

The 8:08 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 9:02 a.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 8:03 a.m. from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 8:54 a.m., making added stops at Valley Stream, Jamaica and Woodside, or the 8:38 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Atlantic Terminal 9:26 a.m. Change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 7:28 a.m. train from Cold Spring Harbor due into Penn Station at 8:25 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:37 a.m. train from Huntington due into Penn Station at 8:37 a.m., adding a stop at Hicksville.

Port Washington Branch

The 8:04 a.m. train from Great Neck due into Penn Station at 8:38 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 8:19 a.m. train from Great Neck due into Penn Station at 8:44 a.m., adding stops at Little Neck and Douglaston, or the 8:24 a.m. train from Great Neck, adding a stop at Woodside.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip, due into Penn Station at 8:06 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:56 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:17 a.m. Change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

The 6:57 a.m. train from Farmingdale due into Penn Station at 7:48 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:39 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma due into Penn Station at 8:00 a.m. making an added stop at Hicksville.

West Hempstead Branch

The 7:36 a.m. train from West Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:29 a.m. will be diverted to Hunterspoint Ave. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.