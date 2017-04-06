Travelers using ride-sharing apps at LGA face extra hurdle for pickup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ELMHURST, Queens – Construction has made getting to and from LaGuardia Airport a challenge.

Travelers who use car service apps such as Uber and Lyft have a new step to follow.

On Wednesday, the Port Authority started requiring drivers to wait in a designated area. Riders are directed to a shuttle bus which travels to the lot.

It's about a three minute ride or a 10 minute walk to the area. Customer service representatives are available to help with questions.

Riders say there was some initial confusion.

Passengers can still be dropped off curbside at the terminal.

The Port Authority hopes it will help control traffic and reduce the number of cars in the lanes at the terminal.

Public Transportation is recommended. The Port Authority announced the Q70 bus which runs to the 7 train in Jackson Heights will be free through Monday, April 17.