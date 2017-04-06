Tony Award winning playwright, Stephen Karam, debuts new film ‘Speech & Debate’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY- Stars hit the red carpet for the premiere of the new film "Speech & Debate." Tony Award winner Stephen Karam (The Humans) penned the screenplay, adapted from his breakthrough 2007 play. Directed by Dan Harris, the coming-of-age comedy stars Liam James (The Way Way Back), Sarah Steele (The Good Fight) and Austin P. McKenzie (When We Rise) as teenagers who become an unlikely trio while reviving a defunct school club.

Roger Bart, Janeane Garofalo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kal Penn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Skylar Astin are also featured in the cast, which also includes cameos by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Darren Criss, as well as an original song performed by Kristin Chenoweth.

Tom Rice produced the film.

