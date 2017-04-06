Teen charged in rape of 14-year-old in Brooklyn shelter

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police say a teenage boy was arrested after raping a 14-year-old girl inside of a Brooklyn shelter Wednesday.

Malik Belk, 16, allegedly grabbed the teenager from behind in the Flatlands Family Residence on Ave. D near Linden Boulevard in Canarsie around 3 p.m. Police say the teen allegedly pulled her pants down and then raped her.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated.

He was arrested and charged with rape and sexual misconduct.

Police say Belk has a prior arrest for criminal possession of marijuana.

The rape comes just months after the NYPD announced it will spearhead the security of the shelter system.