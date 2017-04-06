Sandra Lee quick bread recipes:

Lemon Buttermilk Quickbread Muffins —> Bake SLT baking mix as-is, just cook in a different vessel and for a shorter period of time; great idea for Easter brunches Muffins – use standard mix recipe and add blueberries. Bake in muffin tins. Top with Lemon glaze that comes with the mix.

Version #2 –Sandra’s “Wee Whoopies” — Taking an original SL recipe, substituting white cake mix with the SLT and giving it a little extra flair (mini whoopie pies with food coloring of Easter colors; original recipe calls for–substitute SLT Lemon Buttermilk Quickbread Mix, add Easter colors – Ingredients Cook: 8 to 10 minutes • 1 Box Lemon Buttermilk Quickbread Mix • Pink, green or yellow food coloring • 1 container white frosting Directions These two-bite whoopie pies make a charming addition to any spring party table. Mix up a white cake mix and tint it to desired shades of pink, green, and yellow. (Flavor with extract, if you like.) Pipe in small disks onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375° for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool, then prettily pipe white frosting for filling.

Version #3: Lemon cake with Warm Strawberry Sauce Note: This image is of the warm strawberry sauce—on biscuits—our version will be over a loaf of the lemon cake, sliced with strawberry sauce and whipped topping. The cake looks like the first illustration on the recipe box. · Follow Box directions – then create Sandra’s Warm Strawberry Sauce and pour over the lemon cake (works well with or without the lemon glaze that comes with the mix) Use strawberry huller from the giveaway to top with the strawberries, can also use the gourmet spreader for the glaze · For Strawberry Sauce: · In a medium bowl whisk together sugar, cornstarch and cranberry juice. In a large skillet combine strawberries with cornstarch mixture. Stir together and bring to a simmer over medium heat making sure to stir often. Turn down heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.