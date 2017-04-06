Rain, thunderstorms set to slam tri-state; flood watch in effect

NEW YORK — A wave of rain and thunderstorms are set to slam tri-state area Thursday, bringing with it the threat of flooding.

Showers are expected on and off through Friday, with the heaviest downpours occurring between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, before a brief break and more rain during the afternoon rush-hour commute. Highs will reach the mid-50s in the city.

When all is said and done, 1.5 to 2 inches of rain will fall. High winds are also expected, with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, and 45 mph gusts.

The storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch across the following areas:

In southeast New York: All of New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.

In northeast New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union and Hudson counties.

In southern Connecticut: Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

Urban areas and streams are likely to flood, and rivers will swell, the weather service warns in the advisory, which began at 8 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to last through Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall of at least 1 inch per hour is forecast, before the rain gradually decrease from west to east.

Spot showers will continue Friday, but Saturday and Sunday should see clear skies.