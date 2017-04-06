NJ man arrested, charged for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl for 2 years

HACKENSACK, NJ — Police arrested a Hackensack truck mechanic who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Luis Remache allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl over a period of two years, officials said. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child following his Wednesday arrest in Paramaus

The 40-year-old man is in Bergen County Jail pending his arraignment. Remache is scheduled to appear in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court on Friday morning.

The Hackensack Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s office conducted a joint investigation leading to Remache’s arrest.