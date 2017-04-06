Mayte Garcia, Prince’s ex-wife, talks of the artist’s inner life in ‘The Most Beautiful’

In "The Most Beautiful," a title inspired by the hit song Prince wrote about their love story, Mayte Garcia for the first time shares the personal story of their relationship and offers a singular perspective on the music icon and their world together: from their unconventional meeting backstage at a concert (and the long-distance romance that followed), to their fairy-tale wedding (and their groundbreaking artistic partnership), to the devastating losses that ultimately dissolved their romantic relationship for good.
She writes of a shared bond more intimate than any other in Prince's life. No one else can tell this story or, she explains, provide a deeper, more nuanced portrait of Prince, both the famously private man and the pioneering, beloved artist.
Mayte Garcia Dance Class on Thursday, April 6
7:00pm – 10:00pm
Ripley Grier Studios
520 8th Ave
Studio 17E