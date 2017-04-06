Mayte Garcia, Prince’s ex-wife, talks of the artist’s inner life in ‘The Most Beautiful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death nears, his first wife shares a candid look inside the personal and professional life of one of the world's most beloved icons.

In "The Most Beautiful," a title inspired by the hit song Prince wrote about their love story, Mayte Garcia for the first time shares the personal story of their relationship and offers a singular perspective on the music icon and their world together: from their unconventional meeting backstage at a concert (and the long-distance romance that followed), to their fairy-tale wedding (and their groundbreaking artistic partnership), to the devastating losses that ultimately dissolved their romantic relationship for good.

She writes of a shared bond more intimate than any other in Prince's life. No one else can tell this story or, she explains, provide a deeper, more nuanced portrait of Prince, both the famously private man and the pioneering, beloved artist.

***

Mayte Garcia Dance Class on Thursday, April 6

7:00pm – 10:00pm

Ripley Grier Studios

520 8th Ave

Studio 17E

https://www.mayte.com/