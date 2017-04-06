Man with shotgun wounded during Newark police-involved shooting

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark police officer shot a man Thursday evening after he fired at officers, officials said.

The suspect fired a shotgun at police shortly after 5 p.m., authorities said. Newark police officers returned fire near the intersection of Hunterdon Street and Custer Avenue.

The man did not hit any officers, officials said. He was transported to University Hospital where he is being treated.

No identifying information is available for the victim. It is not yet clear where he was shot or what condition he is in.

