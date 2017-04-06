Man forges homeowner’s signature to steal, sell her Brooklyn home

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a Nassau County man who allegedly stole a 65-year-old woman’s Canarsie home with fake paperwork and then sold it to someone else.

Kenneth Pearson, 56, allegedly filed a property deed transfer with the Office of the City Register last year, prosecutor’s said. The signature of the home’s actual owner was forged. After the paperwork went through, Pearson allegedly flipped the home for about $265,000.

“Property in NYC is a major investment for our citizens and this arrest sends a message that deed fraud crimes are being aggressively pursued and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

Pearson was charged with second-degree grand larceny, second- degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing during his arraignment. Bail was set at $75,000 bond or $25,000 cash.

“This defendant allegedly stole valuable Brooklyn real estate from its rightful owner and brazenly resold it to an unsuspecting buyer,” acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.