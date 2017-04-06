Driver using phone hits NJ cop out enforcing distracted driving law

HOWELL, NJ — A driver checking his cell phone crashed into a New Jersey police officer who was out enforcing a statewide crackdown on distracted drivers was hit by a driver using a cellphone as a navigation device.

Howell Officer Michael Moore was in a police car on Wednesday when an 80-year-old driver sped through a stop sign and crashed into Moore, police said. The driver was busy checking directions on his phone and did not see the stop sign.

Officer Moore, the 80-year-old driver and the driver’s passenger – his 75-year-old wife- were all rushed to the hospital for treatment, police said. None of the people involved suffered serious injuries.

“Ironically, Ptlm. Moore was enforcing the statewide “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign against distracted driving when this collision occurred,” the Howell police chief said. “The campaign flyers were strewn about the passenger compartment of his patrol vehicle.”

Local officials say distracted driving has caused the majority of crashes in Howell.