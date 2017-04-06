Commuter nightmare continues as MTA cancels, diverts LIRR trains for fourth day

NEW YORK —Long Island Rail Road commuters are facing a fourth day of train cancelations and diversions Thursday as crews continue to repair a track damaged during an NJ Transit derailment.

“Each day we have been making every improvement we can make within the constraints of the operating environment that Amtrak is providing for us at Penn Station,” said LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski.

The LIRR will operate on a reduced schedule for the evening commute with 16 cancelations and eight trains diverted to other areas.

Officials say conditions are slightly improved from Wednesday where 17 eastbound trains were canceled. Thursday’s commute won’t have any suspension of westbound trains into Penn Station.

Trains will operate on near normal schedules out of Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.

New York City Transit will also cross-honor LIRR tickets at Penn Station on the no 1, 2 and 3 lines and the A, C and E lines.

Long Island Rail Road

LIRR will primarily operate out of Tracks 17 through 21 as a result of the post-derailment track work. In some instances, LIRR customers may be advised of trains departing from Tracks 10, 11 or 12, which are accessible from the Exit Corridor closer to Eighth Avenue, or via NJ TRANSIT’s concourse.

As with yesterday, the following eastbound LIRR trains from Penn Station will be canceled or originate from Atlantic Terminal or Jamaica. In most cases customers of canceled trains will be able to board trains leaving within 10 minutes of their scheduled departure, with the alternate trains making additional stops to accommodate the customers of the canceled trains.

Babylon Branch

The 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:05 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 4:12 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Massapequa Park at 5:10 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:39 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 5:27 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 5:46 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 6:10 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Seaford at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Seaford.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 6:54 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 7:35 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 7:29 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, St. Albans, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 5:40 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, at 4:42 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 5:08 p.m.

The 5:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:24 p.m., will originate at Jamaica at 5:52 p.m.

The 6:02 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:58 p.m., will originate at Jamaica at 6:22 p.m.

Additional Station Stops

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station will add stops at Locust Manor, Laurelton and Rosedale.

Hempstead Branch

The 4:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:23 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn at 4:32 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 4:54 p.m.

The 5:04 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:57 p.m., will originate at Jamaica at 5:28 p.m.

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 6:36 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, at 5:38 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 6:05 p.m.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:33 p.m. will originate at Jamaica at 7:03 p.m.

The 7:05 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:56 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, at 7:05 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 7:27 p.m.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 5:55 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, and all further stops to Long Beach.

The 5:20 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 6:11 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:23 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 6:18 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, and all further stops to Long Beach.

Montauk Branch

The 4:30 p.m. train from Hunterspoint Avenue will add local stops from Babylon through Patchogue.

The 6:17 p.m. train from Jamaica will add a stop at Babylon.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 3:27 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 4:33 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 3:43 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 4:49 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

The 5:06 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 6:07 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:17 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Huntington at 6:21 p.m.

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 7:32 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Hicksville at 7:22 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

Additional Main Line Station Stops

The 4:19 p.m. and 4:49 p.m. trains from Penn Station and the 5:12 p.m., 5:47 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. trains from Hunterspoint Avenue will add local stops at Hicksville, Syosset, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington.

The 4:09 p.m. Ronkonkoma Branch train from Penn Station will add a stop at New Hyde Park.

The 6:00 p.m. Oyster Bay Branch train from Jamaica and the 6:16 p.m. Oyster Bay Branch train from Penn Station will add a stop at Mineola.

Port Washington Branch

The 5:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 5:47 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 5:45 p.m. with a stop at Bayside and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 6:05 p.m. with a stop at Woodside and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

The 6:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 7:04 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 6:42 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 7:17 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

The 7:01 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 7:36 p.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 7:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 7:48 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

Additional Station Stops at Woodside

The 5:50 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. trains from Penn Station will add stops at Woodside.

Westbound Trains

The 4:02 p.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 4:58 p.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers will be accommodated by the next westbound train.

The 5:53 p.m. train from Far Rockaway due into Penn Station at 6:47 p.m. will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

Metro-North Railroad West-of-Hudson Customers

Metro-North’s customers of the Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line will have regular train schedules from Hoboken. But Metro-North advises customers that train service to Secaucus will be reduced in accordance with information released by NJ TRANSIT. As a result, Metro-North’s Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line customers who are departing from New York City are advised to ride PATH trains to Hoboken to connect with Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line trains.

With extra NJ TRANSIT trains scheduled from Hoboken Terminal, Hoboken customers should expect congestion-related delays and plan extra time for travel.

Customers are urged to check for train service alerts.