Legendary comedian Don Rickles dead at 90

NEW YORK — Comedian Don Rickles died Thursday morning, his representative said.

A Queens native, Rickles died in his Los Angeles home as a result of kidney failure.

“Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs for more than half a century in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, N.J.

He frequently appeared on late-night talk TV shows.

Comedians took to social media Thursday to pay their respects to the Rickles and his family.

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

Rickles would have been 91 on May 8.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed as well as two children, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

In lieu of flowers, his representative asks that donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

