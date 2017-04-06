Caiman, loaded gun, crack cocaine found at Brooklyn home: police

BROOKLYN — What a croc!

A search warrant at a Brooklyn home turned up a loaded gun, crack cocaine — and a caiman, a crocodilian native to Central and South America as well as parts of the Caribbean.

Police executed the warrant Wednesday about 6:20 a.m. at a home near East 21st Street and Woodruff Avenue, bordering Prospect Park South and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

A loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun and crack cocaine were found inside the home.

But then things really got interesting. Cops discovered the caiman inside a tank in the living room, police said.

It’s far from the first time that exotic animals have turned up in a New York City home, nor is this the most unusual case. Back in 2003, a Bengal tiger and 3-foot alligator were discovered in a Harlem apartment.

Habakkuk Tracey, 41, was arrested and faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and having a wild animal prohibited.