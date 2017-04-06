Bronx mom terrorized by rodents, hopes for repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACONIA, the Bronx — Shanice Carrion has three children and worries for their safety.

"I don't have window guards, I have rats all over my kitchen. None of my appliances work. I can't take it anymore," Carrion about her Fenton Ave. home.

Carrion says her kitchen trash can is like a jack in the box: when you open up the lid, rodents fight to get out.

"There are half a dozen in there today," Carrion said. "It's disgusting."

Her refrigerator doesn't work and her toilet doesn't flush. She has vouchers from a program called Linc, Living in Communities. It's part of the Department of Homeless Services.

Carrion has called the City for help, but hasn't had any response.

Her landlord says Carrion hasn't paid her rent in months, so she will not do repairs.

PIX11 News reached out to DHS, and they are looking into it.

The Human Resources Administration released this statement:

"HRA is working with the service provider to assist Ms. Carrion. The provider will visit the apartment tonight to assess the situation and if it cannot be resolved, we will approve a transfer for Ms. Carrion."

