Broadway star helps save the lives of blood cancer patients by inspiring people to donate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, New York- Chondra Profit knows what it feels like to move people through music. “I play Sarabi in the Lion King on Broadway and I have been there for about seven years," she said. She calls the cast a second family and it’s where she met the person who changed her life forever.

“Shannon was a young Nala in our show and she was just one of those kids that was so happy and bright and always singing,” Profit remembered. But in 2010, the 11-year-old was diagnosed with Leukemia and in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant. “Her mother was going really hard trying to find a donor so she appealed to the entire cast, from across the world," she said.

That effort brought her story to us, here at PIX11. We shared the young star’s story for months, and even held a blood drive to find her a match. Sadly in November of that year, Shannon Tavarez passed away. “Every year on her birthday we celebrate her birthday,” Profit smiled. “Once in the family, always in the family."

But, Chondra’s fight never stopped, becoming an ambassador for DKMS, the leading international nonprofit dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. "It is easy to register to find out if you can become a lifesaver for someone, so it’s a simple cheek swab,” Carina Ortel, DKMS CEO, said. “[We've made] more than 60,000.”

Its emphasis is on education and enlisting people from all backgrounds. “It is more likely to find a perfect match among people who share the same ancestry," Ortel explained. "African-Americans for example are really underrepresented on the registry which is why it’s important to work with ambassadors like Chondra.”

While Chondra couldn’t save Shannon, a few years later, she got another chance, with Silas. “That experience was just so surreal," Profit beamed. "It’s crazy, the love that I have for him is of a family member. I talk to his mother probably three to four times a week.”

Chondra’s story and her life, really came full circle and she wants to change the way society views donation, hoping, ultimately, to save many more lives. "If there’s something that I can do to help facilitate whatever it is that they need, I'd do it.”

To learn more about how you can get involved with DKMS visit www.dkms.org

Produced by: Kim Pestalozzi