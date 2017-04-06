Boil-water advisory in effect for 3 New Jersey communities after E. coli found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY – After E. coli was found in the water, three New Jersey communities are under a boil-water advisory.

The bacteria – which causes systems like diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches, and indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste – was found Tuesday in a groundwater source sample in the zone that includes portions of Ridgewood and Wyckoff and all of Glen Rock, according to Ridgewood Water.

Residents in those towns are being told not to drink or use any tap water without first boiling it.

The utility company advises to use bottled water, or:

Bring all tap water to a boil;

Let water boil for at least 1 minute;

Cool water before using.

Those rules apply to any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food prep.

Ridgewood Water said water from the well where E. coli was found is disinfected before it’s sent to customers’ homes. It was in an untreated sample that the bacteria was present.

No samples from distribution systems have tested positive for “fecal indicators or any other bacteria,” the utility said.

Workers are treating the water well where E. coli was found. The agency anticipates the problem will be resolved before Friday. But until they're told otherwise, residents should continue to boil their water, Ridgewood Water said.

Questions can be directed to Ridgewood Water or 201-670-5520.