BENSONHURST, Brooklyn – A pedestrian was hospitalized after she was struck by a driver in Brooklyn, police said.

The woman, 38, was hit on the intersection at 64th Street and 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene but is in custody. He will be charged for not having a license.