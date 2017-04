KEW GARDENS, Queens — A woman found unconscious and unresponsive at Queens Central Booking died Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Officers found the 56-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in a holding facility at 8:05 a.m., police said.

EMS responded and transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

The woman has not been identified.