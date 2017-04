FORT LEE, N.J. – The upper level lanes of the George Washington Bridge have been closed in both directions following a collision early Wednesday.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management published a tweet alerting drivers about the closure.

Due to a vehicle collision, all upper level lanes of the George Washington Bridge are closed in the NJ bound direction. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 5, 2017

The NY-bound side is also closed.

No word on what vehicles crashed or amount of injuries.

