Trio accused of stealing ice cream freezer from food distribution warehouse in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx — Police are looking for three men who allegedly stole an ice cream freezer from a warehouse in the Bronx Thursday morning.

The incident happened at A1 Distributor located on 1101 Burnet Place in the Hunts Point section of the borough.

Police say three suspects opened the front gate of the warehouse and loaded an ice cream freezer into their van.

Authorities have photos of one of the men involved in the robbery and the vehicle they used to flee the scene.

Police say the suspect pictured has a goatee and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, a black vest, light colored pants and blue and white sneakers. The second robber who is not pictured was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

They were driving a white and blue 2008 Ford Econoline 2 with a license plate number HES 7478.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).