Snarled rush hour commute continues days after NJ Transit derailment

NEW YORK — Commuter chaos at Penn Station continues for a third day in a row as Amtrak crews work on to repair track damage caused by an NJ Transit derailment Monday morning.

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is one again forced to operate a reduced evening rush hour schedule, which includes 17 trains canceled from Penn Station between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and eight other trains will originate elsewhere.

The LIRR will operate on near-normal schedules out of Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, and Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens. New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at 34th Street-Penn Station on the 123 and ACE.

Metro-North Railroad is advising customers on its Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line to travel from New York City by boarding PATH trains to Hoboken as an alternative to waiting for Secaucus-bound NJ TRANSIT trains at Penn Station.

Long Island Rail Road

LIRR will primarily operate out of Tracks 17 through 21 as a result of the post-derailment track work. In some instances, LIRR customers may be advised of trains departing from Tracks 10, 11 or 12, which are accessible from the Exit Corridor closer to Eighth Avenue, or via NJ TRANSIT’s concourse.

In incremental improvements from yesterday, westbound service to Penn Station on the Port Washington Branch will not be suspended, and while there will be no westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., it will be available after 5 p.m., in contrast to yesterday and Monday. Customers will be able to transfer to the E subway for continuing service to Penn Station. New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica.

As with yesterday, the following eastbound LIRR trains from Penn Station will be cancelled or originate from Atlantic Terminal or Jamaica. In most cases customers of cancelled trains will be able to board trains leaving within 10 minutes of their scheduled departure, with the alternate trains making additional stops to accommodate the customers of the cancelled trains.

Babylon Branch

The 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:05 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:12 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Massapequa Park at 5:10 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:39 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 5:27 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 5:46 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 6:10 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Seaford at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Seaford.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Freeport at 6:54 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 7:35 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 7:29 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, St. Albans, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 5:40 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, at 4:42 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 5:08 p.m.

The 5:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:24 p.m., will originate at Jamaica at 5:52 p.m.

The 6:02 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:58 p.m., will originate at Jamaica at 6:22 p.m.

Hempstead Branch

The 4:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:23 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn at 4:32 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 4:54 p.m.

The 5:04 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:57 p.m., will originate at Jamaica at 5:28 p.m.

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 6:36 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, at 5:38 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 6:05 p.m.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:33 p.m. will originate at Jamaica at 7:03 p.m.

The 7:05 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:56 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, at 7:05 p.m. and stop at Jamaica at 7:27 p.m.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 5:55 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, and all further stops to Long Beach.

The 5:20 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 6:11 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:23 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Long Beach at 6:18 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, and all further stops to Long Beach.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 3:27 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 4:33 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 3:43 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 4:49 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

The 5:06 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 6:07 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:17 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Huntington at 6:21 p.m.

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 7:32 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Hicksville at 7:22 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

The 5:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 5:47 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 5:45 p.m. with a stop at Bayside and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 6:05 p.m. with a stop at Woodside and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:50 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 6:19 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:56 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Great Neck, including Mets-Willets Point.

At 6:05 p.m., a special train bound for tonight’s Mets game will depart from Penn Station. It will stop at Woodside and Mets-Willets Point only.

The 6:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 7:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:42 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 7:17 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

The 7:01 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Port Washington at 7:36 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 7:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Great Neck at 7:48 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, including Mets-Willets Point.

Metro-North Railroad West-of-Hudson Customers

Metro-North’s customers of the Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line will have regular train schedules from Hoboken. But Metro-North advises customers that train service to Secaucus will be reduced in accordance with information released by NJ TRANSIT. As a result, Metro-North’s Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line customers who are departing from New York City are advised to ride PATH trains to Hoboken to connect with Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line trains.

With extra NJ TRANSIT trains scheduled from Hoboken Terminal, Hoboken customers should expect congestion-related delays and plan extra time for travel.

For the latest service updates, Pascack Valley Line and Port Jervis Line customers are encouraged to sign up for NJ TRANSIT’s email alerts at njtransit.com/mytransit, use the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App and DepartureVision website, and follow @NJTRANSIT on Twitter.