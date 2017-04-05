PIX11 Morning News team gets licked by a lemur

The folks at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay stop by the PIX11 Morning News to spread awareness about endangered species and the importances of preserving the natural habitats of animals.. Four animal ambassadors were on hand to get the message out. The lemur gave anchor Scott Stanford a few licks.

Here’s more about the animals.

Lemur There are over 100 different types of lemurs, all found on just one island in the entire world – Madagascar. Black & White ruffed lemurs are critically endangered – due to habitat loss and direct hunting. Approximately 90% of forests have been destroyed or degraded on Madagascar – people can help primates worldwide by buying only certified, sustainably harvested wood products and avoiding tropical hardwoods such as teak, rosewood and mahogany. Our SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund supports the work of Duke Lemur Center and lemur research and conservation in Madagascar, helping to preserve these amazing animals and their natural habitat.



Toucan Toucans spend their lives high in the rain forest canopies of Central and South America They are primarily frugivores and generally start their day with early morning visits to fruiting trees in their home area before making longer journeys in search of new fruit sites. The biggest threat to toucans right now is habitat loss. As the rain forests are being cut down to make way for roads, farms, and buildings, all of the animals that live there are losing their homes.



Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth “Yiscel” just celebrated 1 st birthday on April 2 nd Named in honor of the co-founder of APPC (Panamerican Conservation Association), a facility that rescues, rehabilitates, and returns sloths as well as other naïve wildlife in Panama. Sloths spend a majority of their day (20 hours) resting to conserve energy and draw less attention from predators Sloth births are part of BGTB’s partnerships with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) The rainforest need sloths – they provide fertilizer, seed dispersal and even pollination as they slowly move from tree to tree, eating a variety of foliage including flowers and fruits.

