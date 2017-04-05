NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Nick Lachey talks about his secret fourth child

Posted 6:59 PM, April 5, 2017, by

Multi-platinum recording artist Nick Lachey and his wife, TV personality Vanessa Lachey, welcomed their third baby in December. But Lachey stopped by PIX11 Morning News to discuss his fourth child.