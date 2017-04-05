New Jersey teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools, Stanford University

DENVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey high school senior is deciding which of the Ivy League schools she’ll be attending in the fall.

Ifeoma White-Thorpe, a Morris Hills High School senior, was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools as well as Stanford University.

Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth and Brown each received between 20,000 and 45,000 applications for the class of 2020, IvyCoach.com reports.

Only Cornell and Dartmouth accepted more than 10 percent of applicants with 14.1 percent and 10.5 percent respectively.

White-Thorpe was also accepted to the prestigious Stanford University in California.

Stanford had an acceptance rate of 4.8 percent in 2016. According to the Washington Post, Stanford turns down more than 19 of every 20 applicants — but White-Thorpe made the cut.

White-Thorpe, the president of her school’s student government, won the National Liberty Museum’s Selma Speech and Essay Contest in 2015 with her essay “Let Freedom Ring.” The contest was created to “encourage U.S. high school students in thinking, writing and speaking about current issues of individual freedom and self-determination,” the contest page reads.

White-Thorpe says her parents will let her decide which school she’d like to go to.