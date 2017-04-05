Neuhaus brings chocolate twist to ‘The Smurfs’ with mushroom house tin

NEW YORK — It’s the Smurfs like you’ve never seen them.

Belgian chocolatier Neuhaus unveiled their Smurfs themed chocolate for fans to enjoy as the beloved characters take the big screen in “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”

The Neuhaus Smurf Mushroom House Tin features 24 crispy pralines in their signature Belgian chocolate shaped like your favorite Smurfs. The chocolates come in a tin shaped like the iconic mushroom houses the Smurfs lived in.

Once the chocolates are finished, the tin can be used as a keepsake for Smurfs fans of all ages.

The gift box is available in stores and online at the Neuhaus website for $36.00.

Neuhaus products are made in Brussels and sold in more than 50 countries.

“Smurfs: The Lost Village” takes viewers on an adventure through the Forbidden Forest with Smurfette (voiced by Demi Lovato) and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty. According to the movie’s website, the Smurfs are “on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history.”

The movie hits theaters Apr. 7.