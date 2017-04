MIDTOWN, Manhattan — At least three buildings in midtown are without power and have been evacuated following a manhole fire Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials with the FDNY and Con Edison are on the scene.

