LIRR cancellations, other train service changes for Wednesday morning’s commute following derailment

The Long Island Rail Road says it will cancel 10 trains to Penn Station during the morning rush hour.

The railroad will also terminate three trains at Jamaica and divert one train to Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens on Wednesday.

Monday's derailment of a New Jersey Transit train has also caused service disruptions on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit. See full list of disruptions below.

Officials say it could be days before full service is restored.

LIRR

Babylon Branch:

The 6:13 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due into Penn Station at 7:08 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:26 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due into Penn Station at 7:22 a.m.

The 6:31 a.m. train from Lindenhurst due into Penn Station at 7:33 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:32 a.m. from Babylon due into Penn Station at 7:37 a.m. making all local stops to Merrick.

The 7:10 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:20 a.m. is canceled. Customers will can take the 7:29 a.m. train from Babylon due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:43 a.m. Change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

The 7:48 a.m. train from Wantagh due into Penn Station at 8:40 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.

The 8:10 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 8:50 a.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 7:45 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:56 a.m., adding stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 8:35 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 9:37 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.

City Terminal Zone:

The 7:22 a.m. train from Penn Station due into Jamaica at 7:46 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:31 a.m. train from Penn Station due into Jamaica at 7:52 a.m. making all stops to Jamaica.

Hempstead Branch

The 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:03 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.

Long Beach Branch

The 7:04 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 7:57 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:23 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 8:22 a.m.

The 8:08 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 9:02 a.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 8:03 a.m. from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 8:54 a.m., making added stops at Valley Stream, Jamaica and Woodside, or the 8:38 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Atlantic Terminal 9:26 a.m. Change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 7:28 a.m. train from Cold Spring Harbor due into Penn Station at 8:25 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:37 a.m. train from Huntington due into Penn Station at 8:37 a.m., adding a stop at Hicksville.

Port Washington Branch

The 8:04 a.m. train from Great Neck due into Penn Station at 8:38 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 8:19 a.m. train from Great Neck due into Penn Station at 8:44 a.m., adding stops at Little Neck and Douglaston, or the 8:24 a.m. train from Great Neck, adding a stop at Woodside.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip, due into Penn Station at 8:06 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:56 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:17 a.m. Change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

The 6:57 a.m. train from Farmingdale due into Penn Station at 7:48 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:39 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma due into Penn Station at 8:00 a.m. making an added stop at Hicksville.

West Hempstead Branch

The 7:36 a.m. train from West Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:29 a.m. will be diverted to Hunterspoint Ave. Customers can change at Jamaica to a Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station or the E subway line for continuing service to Manhattan.

Metro-North West-of-Hudson Customers

Metro-North’s customers of the Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line will have regular train schedules to Hoboken. But Metro-North advises customers that train service from Secaucus will be reduced in accordance with information released by NJ TRANSIT. As a result, Metro-North’s Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line customers who are bound for New York City are advised to remain on their trains until the train reaches Hoboken. There, customers will find continuing service to Manhattan via PATH trains.

NJ Transit

NJ Transit is adding additional train service to the holiday schedule for the Wednesday morning and afternoon peak periods on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) and North Jersey Coast Lines (NJCL) operating into Penn Station New York (PSNY). Additionally, enhanced cross-honoring ferry service into midtown Manhattan will be available every half-hour at Hoboken Terminal during morning and afternoon peak periods.

Customers are encouraged to check http://www.njtransit.com for more details.

Amtrak

Amtrak will run on modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor through Thursday. Customers on trains arriving/departing New York Penn Station may experience delays up to 50 minutes during rush hours and up to 25 minutes during non-rush hours.Due to reduced track capacity, the Northeast Regional service will operate a modified schedule with reduced frequencies between Washington, D.C. and New York, NY. To accommodate passengers during the modified schedule, Amtrak is providing some additional stops in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

For more information, refer to http://www.Amtrak.com.