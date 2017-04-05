It’s a G Thing: TADA! Youth Theater provides children a stage to express their creativity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOMAD, Manhattan- They sing, they dance and they act! It’s a room full of triple threats at TADA! Youth Theatre. The year-round center offers a variety of programs including kids camps like the one we visited. “We start with nothing but a theme and the kids brainstorm ideas then we do activities to help them develop the story and by the end of the four days we have a show," Kim Hale, teaching artist, explained.

It's a show completely for the kids and by the kids. “I think for the kids, it’s incredibly empowering to have someone [especially an adult] listen to their ideas," Hale added. Teaching artists like Hale help the little performers through multiple activities to get them warmed up. Then they learn some role playing technique and through games, they develop their memory and listening skills. The main objective is create a true ensemble.

“I’m like all the other kids, a movie star like all the other kids," Addison, one of the kids, said. “Self confidence is always a huge thing," Katy Knowles said. "It’s definitely about understanding everyone’s differences and really getting to know one another.” The nonprofit stays true to its motto, 'When school is out, TADA! is in" offering programming every day, for everyone.

For more information on upcoming camps and classes, visit www.tadatheater.com

Produced by: Kim Pestalozzi