Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday, Apr. 6

Suki, Scott and the gang have you covered weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stories that we’re working on tonight to bring you first thing in the morning.

Flood watch is in effect for Thursday morning

Prepare for rain!

Thursday morning will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms as low pressure moves throughout the area.

A flood watch is in effect from early Thursday through early Friday for much of the tri-state area.

One and a half to two inches of rain are possible.

The high temperature will be 54 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Be sure to pack an umbrella!

Rikers Island shutdown updates

PIX11 has been covering the 10-year plan to close Rikers Island and the effects it will likely have on New York City.

“We’re closing a jail that’s past it’s shelf life,” said Nicholas Turner, president of the Vera Institute of Justice.

The team studied Rikers Island for a year and made recommendations, proposing to build smaller, more state of the art jails near courthouses in the five boroughs. The new facilities would also offer mental health services to help inmates.

Tomorrow, we’ll talk to New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito about this very issue.

She’ll tell us about the controversial plan to put jails in local communities and what the city is doing about it.

Mayte Garcia, Prince’s ex-wife, joins us at 8:50 a.m.

In 1996, Mayte Garcia, a young dancer, met artist Prince backstage at a concert.

A little while later, he proposed to her in a telephone call. She accepted, and the two were happily married until 1998.

Now at age 43, Garcia is releasing a new tell-all book: My Life With Prince.

In it, Garcia writes the first-person account about their relationship and reveals what life was like with one of the world’s most beloved icons.

She reveals the short-lived marriage and her hopes that they would eventually rekindle their romance.

Tweet us at @pix11news and let us know what questions you have for Garcia; we’ll try to ask some.

—

Join us tomorrow on the PIX11 Morning News from 5 to 9 a.m.

Then, talk to us on Facebook Live, every weekday morning at 9:15 a.m.