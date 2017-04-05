Cat returns to New Jersey home after being missing for more than 2 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANAQUE, N.J. — They feared the worst when had happened to him, but then he showed up on Facebook.

"I went to get him at midnight, he never came back," recalled Susan Zelitsky.

Her family's 16-year-old brown Tabby cat, Jimmy, disappeared from their yard on Sept. 13, 2014. They were devastated.

Then, about 2 weeks ago, a Facebook page — Lost West Milford Pets — posted images of a cat that looked familiar. A friend forwarded them to Zelitsky.

"We were so shocked," Zelitsky.

Someone had turned Jimmy in to the West Milford Animal Shelter after finding him on the streets shortly after the recent blizzard.

The cat was found almost 10 miles away from the family’s home in Wanaque.