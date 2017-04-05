Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of postal worker in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx – Police have charged the carjacking suspect who shot a postal worker Tuesday night.

27-year-old Clarence Brooks was wheeled out of the 47th Precinct on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation under heavy police guard early Wednesday. The Bronx man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly carjacking two people and then shooting another man in a bid to get away.

It all played out on 232nd Street and Carpenter Avenue.

Police say the suspect first forced an off-duty mailman out of his car at gunpoint. That’s when another postal worker saw what was happening and attempted to block Brooks from getting away with his mail truck.

The gunman then fired a shot through the windshield, hitting the 30-year-old in the arm, according to police. From there, he held a woman up, go into her car, demanding she drive but the car crashed.

Stuck in the vehicle, Brooks shot the windows out and leapt from the car. Police gave chase and caught him after exhaustive escape attempt.

No one was seriously hurt.

“We are thankful our employee who’s been over with us over 10 years is doing fine and will be treated and is likely to be released,” said Emily Tarrats, a USPS Inspector. “We prefer they be witness and not engage an individual or any suspect.”

The suspect when arrested was wearing body arm. He was also on parole for robbery and is now facing charges Wednesday morning for robbery and attempted murder.