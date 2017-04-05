Bronx family facing eviction hoping for a miracle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Francisco Echevarria and Deyanira Erazo are facing eviction and need a miracle.

Six months ago, the couple, who are married with five children and five grandchildren, were given the terrible news — their landlord wants them out on April 25.

Their lease is up in their Parkchester apartment and their landlord wants to sell.

"I can't take it anymore, I have chest pains. Every day I don't want to see that eviction paper on my door," said Erazo wiping away tears.

Like so many in our city, they have Section 8 vouchers to help pay the rent from the New York City Housing Authority.

Their rent is $1,380 a month.

They say they cant find a one bedroom or even a studio for that price.

"Section 8 vouchers are like using Monopoly money. No one wants to take them, or they want more money," said Echevarria.

So the harsh reality for this couple, who has worked all their lives, is that they will end up in a shelter.

PIX11 reached out to the New York City Housing Authority, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and several community organizations.

But this couple is hoping for a miracle.

If you can help them, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.